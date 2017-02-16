Check Your Privacy Filters: Facebook Wants To Be the New LinkedIn (cnet.com) 7
From a report on CNET: Facebook isn't just for wasting time in the office. It can now help you find a new job entirely. The social network has unveiled a Jobs page, which allows businesses to list all kinds of work for you to find. You can even apply for the job and make contact with recruiters directly through Facebook. This could be seen as a challenge to competing services such as LinkedIn, the recruiting network acquired by Microsoft last December. But while LinkedIn is entirely focused on business, Facebook's social aspects could make it easier for potential employers to trawl your profile for details of your personal life.
Yeah, no thanks. (Score:1)
I do my best to keep my personal and professional personas separate.
I share politically incorrect jokes and use profanity on my Facebook page but I would never do anything of the kind on LinkedIn.
I don't even list my employer on my FB profile.
Re: (Score:2)
From there....meet people and NETWORK yourself. Meet people in your business, be sociable with them and be someone they like and would like to work with.
I have found that going forward in a career, most often isn't what you know, but WHO you know.
Your professional network is your most valuable tool to use to switch jobs and move up the ladder.
I don't do social media, and I've not had problems so far keeping employed either with W2 or 109
Umm...they already do (Score:2)
Umm...they already do. That's one of the reasons I quit Facebook years ago. And that was before one of my buddies who works in "gov PR" showed me how he uses Facebook to pinpoint exactly who is whining about what issue - regardless of the "friend" or "privacy" settings they have set up.
Hmmm (Score:2)
Sometimes, this dilutes concentration on the primary product... but since data mining is the Facebook's business, this endeavor is right in line.