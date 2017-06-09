'Quit Your Day Job Is Garbage Advice' (cnbc.com) 47
An anonymous reader shares an article: While Daymond John was building his clothing line FUBU, which would evolve into a $6 billion brand, the entrepreneur was living on the tips he made waiting tables at Red Lobster. "I was working at Red Lobster for five years as a waiter as I was running this business," the Shark Tank star said at the iConic conference in New York City on Wednesday. At first "it was 40 hours at Red Lobster and six hours at FUBU. Then it was 30 hours at Red Lobster and 20 hours at FUBU, because money started to come in." Even after FUBU started to take off, John continued waiting tables. He wouldn't do things any differently if he could, he told the audience on Wednesday: "Don't quit your day job. [...] Let's say I was making an average of $40,000 a year," he continued. "After five years, that's $200,000 of salary. I would have had to sell $1 million more worth of FUBU product to bring home the $200,000, but I didn't have to do that. I just had to sacrifice time."
Re: (Score:2)
With smartphones and social media to distract them are you kidding? They'd love to work in auto plants while posting selfies on twitter. Millennials would be the most contented generation ever if they had the same low-skilled, highly paid job opportunities with great benefits, cheap houses, and n
Re: millennials? (Score:2)
Uh...what? We're currently below the natural rate of unemployment. If you can't get hired in this economy, you're obviously either looking in all the wrong places, or you're just plain inept.
I'm a millennial, and in my case, I got laid off from my last job a year ago, and I got three job offers within a month of being laid off, all three of which offered much more money than my previous job. Why? Low supply and high demand.
Good advice if you work at Red Lobster (Score:2)
Anywhere else... not so much.
A few points why bringing up a start up at Red Lobster works over basically any other kind of job:
1. You can pick your hours and change them on a moment's notice.
2. It's not brain heavy work. You can keep the start up as your primary focus.
3. You don't have to worry about your employer accusing you of using their resources (and IP) to start a business.
It actually makes a lot of sense to get a job working at Starbucks/Red Lobster/serving food anywhere when doing a start up to
Re: (Score:2)
This is where you have to start talking to people and ask them to trade shifts with you, and then convince them to actually do so. In other words, communication and salesmanship, two things you should have if you want to start your own business in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
But if your day job is coding, you can work on your startup code at your day job. Even if your boss walks by, he is just going to see a screen full of code, and assume you are working hard. I did this for six months, and then right before I quit I got a glowing performance review and a raise. They never realized what was actually going on.
Re: (Score:2)
"I just had to sacrifice time." (Score:2)
Because everyone knows money is far more valuable than time...
Re: (Score:2)
Time is money.
It's fairly easy to convert time to money, provided you have a job, of course.
It's pretty hard to do it the other way 'round. And the few times you can, it tends to be expensive. Ask Steve Jobs how it worked out for him.
In other words, when you have the choice, sacrifice money instead. It's cheaper.
And free food. (Score:3)
Suvivor Bias (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Never listen to advice from billionaires. They hate competition.
Re: (Score:1)
No, it's good advice. That shitty job is not as bad as starting a new business, which has a extremely high probability of failure. Do you want the high stress of paying bills when it fails or doesn't generate enough revenue? I don't think so. Also businesses require more expenses than the revenue it generates, at least initially. So you need an income source to capitalize that business.
it's not IF you quit your day job it's WHEN (Score:4, Informative)
The summary says you shouldn't quit your day job, but obviously he did because he doesn't still wait tables at Red Lobster. It's about WHEN you quit your day job.
This will be a fairly personal decision, but a bunch of factors come in to play. first of all, if you can't survive on the money your startup is providing, then obviously you need to keep your day job. And once you can make more money running your own company than spending that same time at your day job, it's a no-brainer to quit to focus on your startup. The real challenge is the in-between states, and that's going to depend on your opinion of your existing job. Is it something you enjoy? and does it provide you the flexibility to work on the other project that you're passionate about? in that case stick around. Is it something you despise? Do you absolutely detest going to work each morning? is it interfering with your passions? In that case it may be worth taking a pay cut to work on your startup.
Or better yet... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Also, be an unlikable basement dweller.
Unless you live in a Victorian, there aren't many basements on the West Coast.
That way you won't spend any of your hard-earned $20 a month on things like dates, or going out to socialize with friends.
I saw Wonder Woman in IMAX with friends last week. Next week I'll be seeing Boston and Joan Jett with friends.
http://www.shorelineamp.org/events/boston-the-band-joan-jett-and-the-blackhearts-3079688/ [shorelineamp.org]
also, Never follow your passion.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Never follow your passion, but always bring it with you. -- Mike Rowe
https://www.prageru.com/sites/... [prageru.com]
There are only two things I can tell you today that come with absolutely no agenda. The first is “Congratulations.” The second is “Good luck.” Everything else is what I like to call, “The Dirty Truth,” which is just another way of saying, “It’s my opinion.”
And in my opinion, you have all been given some terrible advice, and that advice, is this:
Follow your passion.
Every time I watch the Oscars, I cringe when some famous movie star—trophy in hand—starts to deconstruct the secret of their success. It’s always the same thing: “Don’t let anyone tell you that you don’t have what it takes, kid!”; and the ever popular, “Never give up on your dreams!”
Look, I understand the importance of persistence, and the value of encouragement, but who tells a stranger to never give up on their dreams, without even knowing what it is they’re dreaming? How can Lady Gaga possibly know where your passion will lead you?
Have these people never seen American Idol?
Year after year, thousands of aspiring American Idols show up with great expectations, only to learn that they don’t possess the skills they thought they did. What’s really amazing though, is not their lack of talent—the world is full of people who can’t sing. It’s their genuine shock at being rejected—the incredible realization that their passion and their ability had nothing to
do with each other.
Look, if we’re talking about your hobby, by all means let your passion lead you. But when it comes to making a living, it’s easy to forget the dirty truth: just because you’re passionate about something doesn’t mean you won’t suck at it.
And just because you’ve earned a degree in your chosen field, doesn’t mean you’re gonna find your “dream job.”
Dream Jobs are usually just that—dreams. But their imaginary existence just might keep you from exploring careers that offer a legitimate chance to perform meaningful work and develop a genuine passion for the job you already have. Because here’s another Dirty Truth: your happiness on the job has very little to do with the work itself.
On Dirty Jobs, I remember a very successful septic tank cleaner, a multi-millionaire, who told me the secret to his success:
“I looked around to see where everyone else was headed,” he said, “And then I went the opposite way. Then I got good at my work. Then I began to prosper. And then one day, I realized I was passionate about other people’s crap.”
I’ve heard that same basic story from welders, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, HVAC professionals, hundreds of other skilled tradesmen who followed opportunity—not passion— and prospered as a result.
Consider the reality of the current job market.Right now, millions of people with degrees and diplomas are out there competing for a relatively narrow set of opportunities that polite society calls “good careers.” Meanwhile, employers are struggling to fill nearly 5.8 million jobs that nobody’s trained to do. This is the skills gap, it’s real, and its cause is actually very simple: when people follow their passion, they miss out on all kinds of opportunities they didn’t even know existed.
When I was 16, I wanted to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps. He was a skilled tradesman who could build a house without a blueprint. That was my passion, and I followed it for years. I took all the shop classes at school, I did all I could to absorb the knowledge and skill that came so easily to my granddad.
Unfortunately, the ha
Not if your job is a REAL JOB... (Score:2)
it demands both your time and mental energy. You will never be able to put the time and energy you need to invest into that new enterprise if you are working 40-50 hour weeks at something unrelated. Making something new succeed take work, lots and lots of real, multiple hour per day work. Very few people are capable of spending 20 hours a day running at full speed. Those who can succeed by doing so are the outliers, not the standard.
The only way you will ever have enough time and energy to put into a career
He was working less than 50 hrs a wk on 2 jobs? (Score:2)
Hell, most entrepreneurs that I know are putting in a minimum of 60 a week and its usually closer to over 70 hours a week.
I wrote my first novel while working 60/week (Score:2)
It was a long process, and it was very hard, and yes I had no free time between my money job and my passionate speculative job.
As time went on I finally finished the book, and sold thousands of copies.
I am proud to say that today I make 6 figures a year...
...as a software developer, because that's my real job and nearly every novelist who ever lived didn't make a liv
He should tell the other people on Shark Tank that (Score:2)
I've seen enough Shark Tank to notice that the other judges are always saying "I can't invest with you because you don't believe enough in your idea to quit your day job" or "you're not 100% committed to this when you're not doing this full time."
Bullshit advice (Score:2)
Like any from anyone who "made it big". And it's not even that they try to deceive and mislead you because they don't want you to succeed.
Any time one of those self-made billionaires tells you how he made it and what to do, you're essentially listening to someone who won the jackpot in the life lottery telling you the numbers he played. At the same time, you could ask a thousand people who didn't make it who will tell you exactly the same, but they just didn't have the luck to be at that right place at the