Bitcoin Prices Surge Past $5,000 Three Weeks After Passing $4,000

Less than three weeks after surging past $4,000 , Bitcoin reached $5,000 on Asian exchanges Friday. An anonymous reader quotes Fortune:"Magical Internet Money Hits $5k" writes Bitcoin News , adding "so far in 2017 bitcoin has outperformed all government issued tender and a vast majority of stocks and commodities."While the head of the Bitcoin Foundation has urged people to invest "no more than they can afford ," Bitcoin now has a market capitalization of $82.6 billion.