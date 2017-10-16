eBay Launches Authentication Service To Combat Counterfeit High-End Goods (venturebeat.com) 24
Ecommerce giant eBay has launched a previously announced service designed to combat the scourge of fake goods on the platform. From a report: eBay has proven popular with fake goods' sellers for some time, with fashion accessories and jewelry featuring highly on counterfeiters' agenda. The company announced eBay Authenticate way back in January with a broad focus on giving "high-end" goods an official stamp of approval prior to sale. Ultimately designed to encourage buyers to part with cash on expensive items, it uses a network of professional authenticators who take physical receipt of a seller's products, validates them, and then photographs, lists, and ships the goods to the successful buyer. For today's launch of eBay Authenticate, the service is only available for luxury handbags from 12 brands, including Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Valentino, though the program will be expanded to cover other luxury goods and brands from next year. "With tens-of-thousands of high-end handbags currently available, eBay is primed to boost customer confidence in selling and shopping for an amazing selection of designer merchandise," noted Laura Chambers, vice president of consumer selling at eBay. "We also believe our sellers will love this service, as it provides them with a white-glove service when selling luxury handbags."
Because eBay probably doesn't just sell to those who are skilled in detecting knock-offs. Honestly, I don't know how they could tell. We recently purchased a knock-off Cisco kit from Amazon, that was Prime.
It blew my mind when Cisco told me this part was fake, it looked identical to the original. I wonder how eBay will validate the authenticity since the knock-offs are getting pretty darn close.
First, Luxury handbags are usually made by hand by expert artisans. Not so easy to reproduce exactly as a machined item.
Second. They are probably counting on sellers of counterfeits not to use the "Authenticate" process, out of caution. So buyers can more or less trust a seller that is willing to "Authenticate", just by the fact of it.
This is a result of all manufacturing being moved to China. It used to be that originals were bought from the country of origin and then copied in China. Those were easy to detect. Now the fakes are being made in the same factory as the originals, either by third shift or just selling the units that don't pass quality-control.
That is actually a bit of an old wives tale, told by the producers of the fakes to try and add some authenticity and value to the fakes.
And next year (Score:4, Interesting)
we'll be hearing how some manufacturers are using this system to block sale of used goods.
or how they handle antiques
kind of like the paypal policy to destroy counterfeits they aren't qualified to authenticate.
And also, we'll be hearing about subverted authenticators who are being paid to authenticate phony goods.
Would love your hear your explanation of how they would do this. Appraisals are a industry older than any of these luxury brands, and their workforce is independent of the manufacturer of the goods.
What's Gucchi going to do, stop the seller from shipping the item to the authenticator?
How about counterfit low end goods? (Score:2)
And meanwhile... (Score:2)
Anything useful is cloned, yet another useless protection for things that SHOULD be cloned to get lower prices.
Who gives a shit if your bag is fake? But who doesn't if we're talking electronic, meds, etc.
tens-of-thousands of high-end handbags? (Score:2)
Who knew? Not me.
I am amazed (Score:2)
Good. No more rip offs (Score:4, Insightful)
It's great that we can now validate the authenticity of these high end handbags. Now you'll never need to wonder whether you are getting ripped off or just legitimately fleeced
Why don't they do a goddamn 2 factor service? (Score:2)
A lot of goods are stolen by hijacked accounts in a quick hijack and pump scheme. Find an account with 99.9% feedback, hack into the account and start listing really nice goods just cheap enough to be an amazing bargain but still somewhat plausible a price.
This is pretty common, I've never been stung by one, but 2factor should be everywhere now, with apps like authy and google authenticator, sms etc - cmon?...
What a relief (Score:2)
For the millions of buyers who want to buy new, genuine Louis Vuitton bags on fucking eBay.