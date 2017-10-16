eBay Launches Authentication Service To Combat Counterfeit High-End Goods

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ecommerce giant eBay has launched a previously announced service designed to combat the scourge of fake goods on the platform. From a report: eBay has proven popular with fake goods' sellers for some time, with fashion accessories and jewelry featuring highly on counterfeiters' agenda. The company announced eBay Authenticate way back in January with a broad focus on giving "high-end" goods an official stamp of approval prior to sale. Ultimately designed to encourage buyers to part with cash on expensive items, it uses a network of professional authenticators who take physical receipt of a seller's products, validates them, and then photographs, lists, and ships the goods to the successful buyer. For today's launch of eBay Authenticate, the service is only available for luxury handbags from 12 brands, including Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Valentino, though the program will be expanded to cover other luxury goods and brands from next year. "With tens-of-thousands of high-end handbags currently available, eBay is primed to boost customer confidence in selling and shopping for an amazing selection of designer merchandise," noted Laura Chambers, vice president of consumer selling at eBay. "We also believe our sellers will love this service, as it provides them with a white-glove service when selling luxury handbags."

  • And next year (Score:4, Interesting)

    by taustin ( 171655 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @04:28PM (#55379271) Homepage Journal

    we'll be hearing how some manufacturers are using this system to block sale of used goods.

    • or how they handle antiques

      kind of like the paypal policy to destroy counterfeits they aren't qualified to authenticate.

    • And also, we'll be hearing about subverted authenticators who are being paid to authenticate phony goods.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      we'll be hearing how some manufacturers are using this system to block sale of used goods.

      Would love your hear your explanation of how they would do this. Appraisals are a industry older than any of these luxury brands, and their workforce is independent of the manufacturer of the goods.

      What's Gucchi going to do, stop the seller from shipping the item to the authenticator?

  • Nothing like getting screwed at every possibility.

  • Anything useful is cloned, yet another useless protection for things that SHOULD be cloned to get lower prices.
    Who gives a shit if your bag is fake? But who doesn't if we're talking electronic, meds, etc.

  • I am amazed at the amount of money people are willing to part with for a handbag that probably cost pennies on the dollar for some kid in china to sew together some leather pieces and slap a logo on it. You want to talk about a racket, talk about paying those prices for something like Gucci or whatever.

  • Good. No more rip offs (Score:4, Insightful)

    by LordKronos ( 470910 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @05:25PM (#55379619)

    It's great that we can now validate the authenticity of these high end handbags. Now you'll never need to wonder whether you are getting ripped off or just legitimately fleeced

  • A lot of goods are stolen by hijacked accounts in a quick hijack and pump scheme. Find an account with 99.9% feedback, hack into the account and start listing really nice goods just cheap enough to be an amazing bargain but still somewhat plausible a price.

    This is pretty common, I've never been stung by one, but 2factor should be everywhere now, with apps like authy and google authenticator, sms etc - cmon?...

  • For the millions of buyers who want to buy new, genuine Louis Vuitton bags on fucking eBay.

